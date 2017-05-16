A final year medical student’s murder has prompted a request by the South African Medical Association (Sama) for the Presidency and Department of Higher Education to open an inquiry into the problems at the Walter Sisulu University in Mthatha.

Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi also confirmed that he was scheduled to engage Walter Sisulu University stakeholders following the murder of Lwando Mantshontsho.

Mantshontsho was murdered at his residence in Mthatha in the early hours of Friday morning after a fight broke out when students teased each other about seniority in the faculty‚ according to a ministry statement.

His alleged killers‚ fellow students‚ handed themselves to the police over the weekend. The six were denied bail on Monday when they appeared in the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court.

"The deputy minister is outraged about the incident‚" the ministry said‚ adding that Mkongi would also visit to the home of the deceased student in Cofimvaba.

Last week‚ the university ordered all its students at Mthatha’s Nelson Mandela Drive to vacate the campus. This came after violence escalated to the point where students were carrying guns.

University spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo said the university was obliged to do all it could to keep the students safe on the premises, and the possibility that students might have guns would make it impossible for the university to guarantee that safety.

"We have been informed that students are now armed with guns. They have also burnt down the guard house‚" said Tukwayo.

The students were demanding that the university change the security guards on the campus.

On Tuesday, Sama said it was shocked and outraged at Mantshontsho’s death.

"The association calls on the Minister of Higher Education [and Training, Blade Nzimande,] and the Presidency‚ to immediately initiate an inquiry into the matter."

Sama said a violent altercation had ensued on Thursday night between students at a party. Later‚ on Friday morning‚ the fourth-and fifth-year students went to the residences of the sixth-year students‚ and stabbed three of them.

One student was killed‚ while two others remain in a serious condition in hospital‚ Sama said.

"This type of behaviour by medical students is completely unacceptable and calls into question the processes employed in the selection of students to study medicine in that institution.

"We are extremely concerned about what is happening on this campus‚ and have for a long time noticed a steady descent in instability. Violence and disruptions of the academic and other programmes have become the order of the day instead of education. This is worrying‚ and must be addressed urgently‚" Sama chairperson Dr Mzukisi Grootboom said.

Grootboom said an inquiry into the exact circumstances of what transpired on Friday morning‚ along with an investigation into the general situation at the campus‚ was needed urgently.

"This incident must act as a catalyst to ensure problems at this campus are dealt with‚ once and for all‚" Grootboom said.

