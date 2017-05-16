Optimum was placed under business rescue after Molefe reportedly refused to renegotiate a coal supply contract and imposed a R2bn penalty against the company.

Ramatlhodi said he would be willing to detail further related issues during a commission of inquiry‚ which was recommended by former public protector Thuli Madonsela after her investigation into state capture involving the Guptas‚ who are friends of the president and business partners of Duduzane.

President Zuma has objected to Madonsela’s findings.

"There were other issues. I think if the proposed commission (of inquiry into state capture) comes‚ I might give more meat to (my claims)."

Ramatlhodi said he did not meet with the former public protector’s investigators during their investigation into allegations of undue influence held by the Gupta family last year as he was not well.

"I am prepared to speak under oath. There were other operational issues which would be better ventilated on a better platform. If there is an official platform which requires us to speak‚ I will speak‚" he said.

Eskom board spokesperson Khulani Qoma rubbished Ramatlhodi’s allegations‚ but the former minister told eNCA that the meeting with Duduzane could be verified by his former director-general and appointments secretary.

TMG Digital