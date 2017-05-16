Khoza said she hoped the league would‚ this time around‚ listen to the instructions of its seniors and would allow her to speak freely at an event in Durban on Thursday. She is slated to take part at a book launch at Durban’s Elangeni Maharani hotel, alongside former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo‚ organised by the Xubera Institute for Research.

The ANCYL had threatened to picket outside Khoza’s house in Hillcrest, going so far as to publish her address on social media. They also threatened to disrupt the "Making Africa Work" book launch. The league says it is stepping up its calls for the "renegade" ANC MP to resign following her series of dissident statements ahead of the vote against [president] Zuma.

eThekwini ANCYL secretary Thinta Cibane wrote on his Facebook account: "The ANCYL in eThekwini will this week step up it efforts to encourage Dr ‘Light weight’ Makhosi Khoza to resign. We will be having pickets on 18 May 2017 at **** Road Hillcrest and also at Elangeni Maharani at 17:30. We will‚ as the League‚ confront hypocrisy and fake morality. #MakhosiMustFall"

On Monday‚ Khoza told Radio 702 that she feared for the life of her children: "I fear for my children more than I fear for myself. The level of intolerance is very high."

On Tuesday she told TMG Digital that her voice would not be silenced. She said as a scholar and critical thinker she needed to rise above the occasion: "Even an organisation like the ANC needs a voice of reason."

On Sunday she posted an extract of her paper on Facebook dealing with the question of what she called the Liberation Struggle Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (LSOCD). She asked if a nation can prosper and unite if LSOCD dominates the public and intellectual discourse‚ saying the answer was no.

"A sick society, whether physically or psychologically, cannot PROSPER or UNITE. This is because LSOCD, during the first few years of a shift from liberation movement to ruling party‚ there is a sense of optimism about the future. When the opposite happens‚ it shutters dreams and aspirations of many‚" she wrote in parts.

Khoza wrote that a society gets frustrated as a tiny number appear to be prospering while the majority remain trapped in poverty and state dependency‚ and many become uncertain about their future. "Soon the majority rise up and revolt. As society becomes more aware so is their resolve to act. Unfortunately, LSOCD is extremely stubborn. It takes very long for one to accept they have this condition. Sadly‚ its sufferers, who are in the majority, keep on trying to treat it. Unbeknown to them is that they have the cure in their finger tips."

