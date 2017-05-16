Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
National

Constitutional Court weighs need for secret no-confidence vote

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng probes whether ordering the speaker to hold the Zuma vote in secret would tread on 'space reserved for the National Assembly'

16 May 2017 - 05:11 Natasha Marrian
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

The courts should not make decisions for Parliament but they should create the conditions for it to perform its functions, the Constitutional Court heard on Monday.

Advocate Geoff Budlender SC, on behalf of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, addressed the issue of "judicial overreach" during arguments in the United Democratic Movement’s push for a secret ballot in a pending motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.

The ANC accused the courts of judicial overreach and its KwaZulu-Natal structure held a protest march against it as the hearing unfolded on Monday. But the party is also divided on the matter.

National executive committee member Joel Netshithenzhe recently described criticism of the judiciary as irrational and "ill-informed".

A long day of legal argument and the grilling of 10 advocates by a full bench of the Constitutional Court demonstrated the complexity of the secret ballot matter.

Advocate Geoff Budlender. Picture: THULANI MBELE
Advocate Geoff Budlender. Picture: THULANI MBELE

Budlender told the court that the case before it was about ensuring that the "terrain was such that Parliament could exercise its oversight function".

But Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng probed whether ordering Parliament to do "anything specific" would not amount to judicial overreach. Mogoeng asked whether ordering the speaker to hold the vote in secret would be an intrusion into the "space reserved for the National Assembly".

Justice Edwin Cameron asked whether it would not be sufficient for the court to leave it to the discretion of the speaker. Mogoeng also argued that speaker Baleka Mbete had not disagreed outright with a secret ballot, but simply said she did not have the power to enforce one.

Budlender argued that leaving the decision to the discretion of the speaker "would take us nowhere", saying that the court had to "go further".

 "This case can either do A or B, an open or secret vote … an open vote I submit would lead to a failure of the National Assembly’s oversight role," he said.

Mogoeng grilled him further asking why the court would order that the speaker had the discretion, yet give her just one choice and that was to order her to conduct a secret ballot.

Budlender said the speaker’s discretion was "thin". He highlighted the risk of MPs being expelled should they vote contrary to their party line.

Advocate Marumo Moerane argued that the Constitution enabled Parliament to determine its own rules and that the National Assembly had rejected the idea of a secret ballot.

Advocate Ismael Semenya, on behalf of Zuma, argued that MPs should go to Parliament’s rules committee and push for a secret ballot there instead of approaching the court. He conceded there was "no downside to a secret ballot".

