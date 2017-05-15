Organisations give antigraft paper indifferent reception

The government’s new national anticorruption strategy discussion paper has received a lukewarm reception, with civil society organisations saying the document is silent on political party funding.

Minister in the Presidency for Performance Monitoring and Evaluation Jeff Radebe is leading the anticorruption task team responsible for bringing the document to life.

The Helen Suzman Foundation and Corruption Watch said on Monday the Public Finance Management Act, Treasury regulations, the Special Investigating Unit and the Asset Forfeiture Unit, among others, were sufficient in combating or preventing corruption. The missing ingredient, they said, was political will.

The government, according to the discussion document, wants 120 convictions for persons involved in high-priority corruption cases — involving at least R5m — by 2019.

The paper gives a vague overview of party funding.

"There is little data on corruption in funding political parties… The extent to which this happens… is not clear, but a renewed conversation about the issue is needed given the potential for corruption in this area," the document reads.

Kenny Govender, deputy director-general in the Department of Public Service and Administration, said since 2014 66 people had been convicted and freezing orders to the value of more than R4bn were obtained for high-priority corruption cases, according to figures in the state’s possession.

Justice Minister Michael Masutha’s own department was the worst performing department in terms of failure of employees doing business with the state to declare their interests in line with government department guidelines.

Francis Antonie, of the Helen Suzman Foundation said the discussion paper seemed to talk down to business and civil society about their role in the fight against corruption while not making any direct call for transparency to the political elite.

Corruption Watch executive director David Lewis said the government faced an uphill battle in convincing SA it was serious about fighting corruption, even with the updated strategy.