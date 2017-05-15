DA asks court to bar Brian Molefe from performing any duties as Eskom CEO
The DA has also asked the High Court in Pretoria to review and set aside Molefe’s appiontment, saying it is ‘irrational’
The DA has filed an urgent application in the High Court in Pretoria to stop returning Eskom CEO Brian Molefe from performing any duties and from receiving any benefits associated with the position.
Molefe returned to his position as Eskom CEO on Monday morning after resigning under a cloud at the end of 2016, following the release of former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report.
The second part of the DA’s court application — which was in two parts — was asking the court to review and set aside Molefe’s appointment, as the DA believed it was "irrational", federal executive chairperson James Selfe said.
The application was lodged on Monday.
"The fact that the Minister of Public Enterprises, Lynne Brown, attempts to justify this ludicrous decision by claiming that it ‘represents a significantly better value proposition’ to paying out the obscene and possibly illegal R30m pension benefit, simply does not hold water," Selfe said.
He said it was common cause that Molefe was connected to the controversial Gupta family.
Although Molefe had not been found guilty by a court of law, the public protector’s findings against him were binding.
Madonsela’s report into state capture revealed that Molefe had exchanged 58 phone calls with Atul Gupta.
It also detailed how cellphone records had placed Molefe in the Gupta residence in Saxonwold, Johannesburg‚ several times around the time of the controversial Tegeta-Optimum coal mine deal signed with Eskom.
President Jacob Zuma is taking the recommendations in the report on judicial review.
"We believe that the unprecedented recycling of such a compromised individual, by the ANC, most certainly warrants intervention by the court," said Selfe.
He said he expected the high court to hear the matter in the next two weeks.
