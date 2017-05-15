DA asks court to bar Brian Molefe from performing any duties as Eskom CEO

The DA has filed an urgent application in the High Court in Pretoria to stop returning Eskom CEO Brian Molefe from performing any duties and from receiving any benefits associated with the position.

Molefe returned to his position as Eskom CEO on Monday morning after resigning under a cloud at the end of 2016, following the release of former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report.

The second part of the DA’s court application — which was in two parts — was asking the court to review and set aside Molefe’s appointment, as the DA believed it was "irrational", federal executive chairperson James Selfe said.