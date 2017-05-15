Constitutional Court judges ask tough questions of parties in secret ballot case

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga said there were only two instances in the Constitution in which a secret ballot was raised and these were when citizens voted in an election and when the president was appointed, in section 86.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, for the EFF, argued that when the election of a president was contested, section 86 stipulated that the vote should be held in secret — and that this was done to protect "personal conscience". He said holding the president to account in a motion of no confidence was a "comparable scenario".

Mbete had erred in her charge that she did not have the discretion to hold a secret ballot and that MPs must be free to exercise their personal conscience.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng asked why MPs would not be free to do so.

Ngcukaitobi told the court that they needed protection from "repercussions".

Justice Sisi Khampepe told Ngcukaitobi that SA’s political system was based on "accountability and transparency" and asked whether it was not "undemocratic to have such an important decision voted for in secret".

He replied that the relief he sought was "limited" and did not violate openness and accountability.