Constitutional Court judges ask tough questions of parties in secret ballot case
Attorneys for the UDM, the EFF and the IFP faced a grilling on Monday as they put forward different arguments in favour of a secret ballot to be held in a pending motion of no confidence vote against President Jacob Zuma.
Advocate Dali Mpofu, representing the UDM, argued that speaker Baleka Mbete was obliged to hold the vote in secret and that she had failed on that score. He also contended that the matter was not about the separation of powers, as some critics had contended.
Judges questioned Mpofu on its approach to the court and whether it was not for Parliament itself to decide whether to hold the vote in secret. They asked him why the section dealing with a vote of no confidence failed to mention that the vote should be done in secret.
Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga said there were only two instances in the Constitution in which a secret ballot was raised and these were when citizens voted in an election and when the president was appointed, in section 86.
Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, for the EFF, argued that when the election of a president was contested, section 86 stipulated that the vote should be held in secret — and that this was done to protect "personal conscience". He said holding the president to account in a motion of no confidence was a "comparable scenario".
Mbete had erred in her charge that she did not have the discretion to hold a secret ballot and that MPs must be free to exercise their personal conscience.
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng asked why MPs would not be free to do so.
Ngcukaitobi told the court that they needed protection from "repercussions".
Justice Sisi Khampepe told Ngcukaitobi that SA’s political system was based on "accountability and transparency" and asked whether it was not "undemocratic to have such an important decision voted for in secret".
He replied that the relief he sought was "limited" and did not violate openness and accountability.
Mogoeng asked whether he was arguing that Mbete was permitted to hold the ballot in secret or whether she "must".
"She is clearly permitted on the test of the rules … once combined with the Constitution, she is obliged," he said.
He was asked under which sections of the Constitution she was obliged to do so, and a follow-up question from Justice Edwin Cameron questioned the "facts" in this case.
Ngcukaitobi said the facts to be considered were that the ANC held a "super majority" in Parliament. He said there was an "uncontested threat of party discipline" against MPs who failed to toe the line and that at least one MP had bemoaned the "injudicious leadership" that she was bound by party rules to act against. This was a reference to a Facebook post by MP Makhosi Khoza.
Advocate Anton Katz, representing the IFP, told the court that his client had a history of requesting the speaker to hold a secret ballot in motions of no confidence.
Arguments continued after lunch on Monday.
