Brian Molefe was given a roaring welcome by Eskom employees as he reported for work on Monday‚ just months after stepping down from the power utility.

Molefe‚ who became an ANC MP after leaving Eskom‚ was in meetings at the parastatal in the morning‚ despite a public outcry over his return to Eskom.

It emerged on Friday that Molefe had resigned as an MP in order to take up his former position‚ which he had previously occupied for 18 months.

Board spokesperson Khulani Qoma said Molefe had reported for work at about 7.30am and was surprised that people were camping outside the gate waiting for him to drive in.

"The CEO came to work in the morning and we’ve had a very smooth start with no issues," Qoma said. "Mr Molefe reported to work as per normal procedure and he has been able to have two successful meetings already with the senior leadership of Eskom this morning, and everybody is excited to welcome him back."

Qoma added that the CEO would meet Eskom stakeholders during the week. Molefe‚ he said‚ drove through the main entrance and was not prevented from entering the premises.

Molefe was welcomed by singing staff members‚ who filled the foyer and vantage points above it. He said he was excited to return and urged workers to work tirelessly to ensure there was electricity during the winter months.