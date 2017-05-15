City of Johannesburg customers who have tampered with their electricity meters‚ or allowed them to be tampered with to avoid paying for their consumption‚ have until June 30 to report this to City Power‚ the city’s electricity utility‚ to qualify for an amnesty.

City Power’s spokesperson‚ Virgil James‚ said meter tampering includes any action that results in the breaking of a seal; opening‚ adjustment or removal of a meter; bypassing a meter; opening of a meter box or interfering with the meter or municipal wiring‚ piping or any other installation in any manner whatsoever.

Categories of meter tampering include bypassed meters; faulty meters or keypads (customer interactive units); connection through stolen meters‚ meters bought illegally from electrical contractors‚ technicians; and illegally connected meters.

Customers whose meters have been found to have been tampered with are liable for their actions‚ except during the current amnesty.

James urged customers whose meters had been tampered with to come forward and use the amnesty period as a window of opportunity to get City Power to "normalise" their meters, free of charge.

He says registering the tampered meters during the amnesty period would help customers avoid penalties such as reconnection fees and average monthly consumption charges for the period the meter had not been vending. City Power’s technicians would then visit the premises of the amnesty applicants to "normalise" the meter.

To apply for the amnesty‚ customers are required to provide their City of Johannesburg rates and taxes statement not older than three months‚ a valid identity document‚ stand number and meter number. Customers can apply for the amnesty at City Power’s head office: 40 Heronmere Road‚ Reuven‚ Booysens‚ in Johannesburg.

The amnesty period began in April and will run for three months in total.

TMG Digital