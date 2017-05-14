National

DA says it will take legal action if NPA does not state whether Zuma will be prosecuted over Nkandla

14 May 2017 - 11:51 Staff Writer
DA leader Mmusi Maimane . Picture: THE TIMES/ALON SKUY
DA leader Mmusi Maimane . Picture: THE TIMES/ALON SKUY

The Democratic Alliance has given the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) until Monday to state whether he is going to prosecute President Jacob Zuma‚ failing which it says it will take legal action to ensure that Zuma is held fully accountable for his role in the Nkandla corruption scandal.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Sunday he had instructed the party’s legal team to engage the NDPP one final time to give them an opportunity to make a decision on whether to prosecute Zuma for his role in the Nkandla corruption scandal.

This follows the eight charges he laid against Zuma in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act‚ in 2014.

President Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla home is seen as an example of corruption in SA. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
President Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla home is seen as an example of corruption in SA. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

"Since laying charges against Zuma‚ I have asked a series of written Parliamentary Questions to both the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services and the Minister of Police to ascertain the status of CAS 123/03/2014. For three years‚ I have been given the run-around in my pursuit to ensure that Zuma is held accountable for using the people’s money to build himself a palace.

"The most recent response from the Minister of Police states that the investigation ‘has been concluded’. The Minister went on further by saying that ‘The case docket was handed into the office of the NDPP on 21 August 2015‚ for a decision on prosecution. The decision by the NDPP is still being awaited’‚" Maimane said.

He said it was clear that the police and NPA had been dragging their feet on this matter‚ "most likely to protect Jacob Zuma‚ and those who seek to hold him to account risk the real possibility of limiting their careers".

It was never desirable to approach the courts in matters of this nature‚ he added‚ but when there was a failure to prosecute without fear or favour and carry out justice‚ this required that the matter be escalated to the judiciary.

"Jacob Zuma is not above the law‚ therefore if there is a case for him to answer he must be given his day in court and serve a jail sentence should he be found guilty.

"Zuma’s time in the Union Buildings has been plagued by irrational‚ illegal and unconstitutional conduct of his own making‚ which he has yet to fully answer for.

"As the DA‚ we will not stop fighting corruption‚ in both the private and public sectors‚ until it is fully eradicated‚ as all acts of corruption steal from the people‚ especially the poor‚" Maimane said.

TMG Digital

Eskom tempts fate with somersault on Molefe

Officials at Moody's may call the government out on its commitment to good governance at state-owned companies when they visit South Africa this week ...
Business
7 hours ago

Corporate SA's message to government: we're in crisis

Mark Lamberti, group CEO of logistics and motor vehicle giant Imperial Holdings and a director of Business Leadership South Africa, (BLSA) says the ...
Business
8 hours ago

Ramaphosa one small step closer to leading the ANC

Zamani Saul, seen as ally to Cyril Ramaphosa, elected as Northern Cape ANC chairman
Politics
1 day ago

UDM to lead march to Constitutional Court on Monday

The UDM and other opposition parties are calling for Jacob Zuma to step down, as the top court hears a vote on a secret ballot for a vote of no ...
National
1 day ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
The great drugs bungle: How hospital doctors and ...
National
2.
Government says it’s serious about fighting ...
National
3.
DA says it will take legal action if NPA does not ...
National
4.
Senior parliamentary official being probed by ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.