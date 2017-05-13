New desalination plant opens in Richards Bay area

Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane gave a glimpse of the future of SA’s water supply when she opened a desalination plant in Richards Bay on Friday morning.

Costing R300m‚ Mokonyane said the plant was a huge step forward in dealing with acute water shortages in the region. "This will help about 150,000 households that need water in this area. Richards Bay and surrounding communities are to directly benefit from the sea water treated by the Richards Bay Desalination Plant."

She said similar plants will be built in other provinces — and that the desalination of seawater was a preferred alternative to dams.

The desalination plant at Richard Bay’s Alkantstrand Beach will produce 10 megalitres of water a day.

