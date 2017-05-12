Zuma calls for Cabinet unity ahead of ratings-agency visits

Dlodlo said Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba was working with a team of ministers to prepare the government for the coming agency visits. He had held discussions with the agencies immediately after his appointment and had engaged with foreign and local investors to assure them the government was committed to fiscal consolidation and prudence.

Gigaba went to the US for an investor road show and to attend meetings of the IMF and the World Bank.

He also used the World Economic Forum on Africa in Durban as a platform to express his assurances that there would be no change in government fiscal policy.

Gigaba briefed the Cabinet on these meetings and his attempts to allay investor concerns that a new policy would be introduced because there was a new finance minister.

Cabinet reiterated its commitment to the fiscal policy trajectory outlined in the 2017-18 budget. It also committed to the implementation of reforms to improve the governance of state-owned companies, maintain the expenditure ceiling and ensure debt stabilisation.

Dlodlo said the government believed its programme to fast-track the implementation of structural reforms to boost investor growth would tackle some of the investor concerns.

She said Gigaba had no intention to change anything that was implemented by his predecessor in terms of policy.

"ANC policy is what guides our policy framework.

The ANC goes to conference every five years and none of us have the authority to change policy mid-stream unless there are serious problems that affect our people in the implementation of that policy," she said.