Vuwani shift ‘will remain’ despite protests
Protests will not prevent merger, says Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo
The state has put paid to any suggestions that the shifting of Vuwani’s municipal administrative functions to another council will be reversed.
Vuwani residents have taken to the streets in recent weeks, protesting against a move away from Makhado local municipality and the merger with another council to form the Collins Chabane local municipality in Limpopo.
At a post-cabinet briefing on Thursday, Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo called on Vuwani residents to maintain order in light of the recent protests over the merger.
Dlodlo said the decision to move the area’s council authority to the newly formed Collins Chabane local municipality would not be reversed.
Dlodlo said President Jacob Zuma’s intervention in Vuwani on Sunday, brokered by Vha-Venda King Toni Mphephu Ramabulana, ended weeks of violent protests over the municipal border changes.
This is despite the president failing to show up at a community meeting to address residents because his safety could not be guaranteed.
Dlodlo said Limpopo provincial departments would assist Vhembe district municipality in providing services to Vuwani residents. Asked why the government was not considering the request of the pro-Makhado group, she said the state would not yield to pressure in making its decisions.
"Since 1994, we have tried to walk away from old apartheid spatial frameworks without fuelling what would be seen as tribalism and not creating communities that are based on tribalism," she said. "We would like to see more inclusive communities and inclusive human settlement programmes."
She said schooling, which was shut down by protesters, had been allowed to continue in the community.
The ANC, which is in coalition with the African Independent Congress (AIC), is locked in discussions with the small party, which has placed the reincorporation of Matatiele into KwaZulu-Natal as a precondition to staying in the coalition.
The ANC is also in coalition with the AIC in Rustenburg.
Zuma met the king last week to discuss possible solutions
to the protests, which have resulted in the extensive destruction of infrastructure, including schools.
Co-operative Governance Minister Des van Rooyen, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and State Security Minister David Mahlobo accompanied Zuma.
