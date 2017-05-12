Vuwani shift ‘will remain’ despite protests

The state has put paid to any suggestions that the shifting of Vuwani’s municipal administrative functions to another council will be reversed.

Vuwani residents have taken to the streets in recent weeks, protesting against a move away from Makhado local municipality and the merger with another council to form the Collins Chabane local municipality in Limpopo.

At a post-cabinet briefing on Thursday, Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo called on Vuwani residents to maintain order in light of the recent protests over the merger.

Dlodlo said the decision to move the area’s council authority to the newly formed Collins Chabane local municipality would not be reversed.