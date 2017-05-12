Better than a R30m pension: why Lynne Brown gave nod to Molefe’s return to Eskom

Brown said the outrage over Molefe's reinstatement was about the State of Capture report, which recommended further investigation. Until this investigation took place, Molefe "is not guilty of anything", she said.

"He has been accused of having been captured so therefore he cannot go back to Eskom. The man has not been found guilty yet. He must be seen as innocent until he is proven guilty."

Molefe's return to Eskom was sparked by a dispute over a reported R30m pension payment that he was awarded after he announced in November that he was stepping down “in the interest of good corporate governance”.

The Sunday Times revealed that he was awarded the hefty “golden handshake” despite being at the power utility for only 18 months.

Brown said shortly afterwards that there was no justification for the payment.

Eskom board spokesman Khulani Qoma said the Sunday Times story had resulted in Brown instructing the board to review the payout and come up with a mutually acceptable agreement. “We could not agree … so a decision was made to rescind the initial decision by the board for a pension payout.”

That effectively nullified his resignation and he would return to work on Monday‚ he said.

The news that Molefe was returning to his old job at Eskom's helm drew outrage on Friday. The ANC described the move as "reckless", and the DA, the IFP and civil society groups including Save SA vowed to take action.

With TMG Digital