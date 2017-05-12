Better than a R30m pension: why Lynne Brown gave nod to Molefe’s return to Eskom
Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown said the Eskom board had consulted her about the outcome of its deliberations with Molefe on the R30m pension payout.
Various options were considered, including the reinstatement of Molefe, who agreed to serve the term of his original contract.
Brown said the proposal offered a better outcome for the fiscus. She informed the board she was satisfied with the proposal, on the proviso of its legality. The board had assured her the decision was legal and she had therefore accepted it.
"I still think it is a better proposition than paying Mr Molefe R30m as a pension."
Brown said the outrage over Molefe's reinstatement was about the State of Capture report, which recommended further investigation. Until this investigation took place, Molefe "is not guilty of anything", she said.
"He has been accused of having been captured so therefore he cannot go back to Eskom. The man has not been found guilty yet. He must be seen as innocent until he is proven guilty."
Molefe's return to Eskom was sparked by a dispute over a reported R30m pension payment that he was awarded after he announced in November that he was stepping down “in the interest of good corporate governance”.
The Sunday Times revealed that he was awarded the hefty “golden handshake” despite being at the power utility for only 18 months.
Brown said shortly afterwards that there was no justification for the payment.
Eskom board spokesman Khulani Qoma said the Sunday Times story had resulted in Brown instructing the board to review the payout and come up with a mutually acceptable agreement. “We could not agree … so a decision was made to rescind the initial decision by the board for a pension payout.”
That effectively nullified his resignation and he would return to work on Monday‚ he said.
The news that Molefe was returning to his old job at Eskom's helm drew outrage on Friday. The ANC described the move as "reckless", and the DA, the IFP and civil society groups including Save SA vowed to take action.
With TMG Digital
