Hands off our judiciary, Joel Netshitenzhe tells ANC

ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Joel Netshitenzhe has spoken against fellow party leaders who have called for the judiciary to be reined in following damning court rulings against the government.

Speaking at the provincial congress of the ANC in the Northern Cape taking place in Colesberg‚ Netshitenzhe said such leaders were talking from ill-informed positions and should be reminded that the disbursal of power to the different arms of state was a deliberate revolutionary act on the part of the ANC.

Netshitenzhe suggested that their actions and utterances were irrational and appeared to be borne out of irritation.