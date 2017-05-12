National

Hands off our judiciary, Joel Netshitenzhe tells ANC

12 May 2017 - 15:34 Olebogeng Molatlhwa
Joel Netshitenzhe. Picture: TYRONE ARTHUR
ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Joel Netshitenzhe has spoken against fellow party leaders who have called for the judiciary to be reined in following damning court rulings against the government.

Speaking at the provincial congress of the ANC in the Northern Cape taking place in Colesberg‚ Netshitenzhe said such leaders were talking from ill-informed positions and should be reminded that the disbursal of power to the different arms of state was a deliberate revolutionary act on the part of the ANC.

Netshitenzhe suggested that their actions and utterances were irrational and appeared to be borne out of irritation.

"The approach to reconciliation was a deliberate revolutionary act on the part of the ANC because of the balance of forces. These days when we are irritated by what the Constitutional Court says‚ we complain that the disbursal of power (to various arms of state) was a compromise and it must go. Those who argue so are wrong‚" said Netshitenzhe.

"The disbursal of power was a deliberate act on our part. Nelson Mandela did not sell out."

Netshitenzhe’s rebuke comes after President Jacob Zuma filed an application on Wednesday for leave to appeal against the decision of the High Court in Pretoria, ordering Zuma to submit the record and reasons of the Cabinet reshuffle of March 31.

Zuma‚ laying the ground for his appeal‚ said Judge Bashier Vally should have found that executive decisions did not fall within the ambit of Rule 53 adding that the DA was not entitled to the record of decision.

Netshitenzhe‚ outlining the strategy and tactics document‚ criticised the ANC for claiming to be the strategic centre of power while it frequently expressed surprise at the actions of its deployees in the government and state-owned companies‚ such as the return of Brian Molefe to Eskom.

The Eskom board confirmed that Molefe had returned to the helm of the power utility after Public Enterprises Minister Lynn Brown rejected Eskom’s decision to pay out R30m to Molefe for his service.

Netshitenzhe said the ANC was "disappointed and angered" by the decision.

"A strategic centre cannot allow itself to go on a frolic of its own. A strategic centre cannot be surprised at what its deployed cadres do. That is a strategic centre‚ disappointed and angered by the actions of its deployees. That is a sign that the vanguard has lost its DNA," Netshitenzhe said.

"That means the revolution is not in the hands of the vanguard but in someone else’s hands. And with these allegations of state capture‚ that is worrying‚" he said to rapturous applause from ANC delegates.

TMG Digital

