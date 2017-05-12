Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe did not resign but asked for an early retirement package after less than two years at the helm of the power utility‚ a member of the power utility’s board has said.

He left Eskom in November following the release of the public protector’s State of Capture report. The report made various observations‚ not findings‚ and questioned his relationship with the controversial‚ politically linked Gupta family.

In his statement, Molefe wrote: "I have‚ in the interests of good corporate governance‚ decided to leave my employ at Eskom from January 1 2017. I do so voluntarily; indeed I wish to pay tribute to the unfailing support I have had since I took up office from the chairperson‚ the board and with those with whom it has been my privilege to work."