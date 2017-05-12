CUSTOMS AND EXCISE COLLECTION
Border bill fails to get through Parliament
The bill provides no clarity on which agency would handle customs and excise collection
The adoption of the Border Management Authority (BMA) Bill was staved off in Parliament on Thursday, when the National Assembly could not quorate to vote on the bill.
The bill would also have been adopted with no clear clause separating the functions of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) in customs and excise collection, leaving that wide open to usurpation by the BMA. The adoption of the bill by the National Assembly also would have meant that the bill would only need approval from the National Council of Provinces and a signature from President Jacob Zuma before becoming law.
While Malusi Gigaba was at Home Affairs there was a fierce standoff between the Treasury and SARS over the bill as the Treasury resisted the transfer of the customs collection effort from SARS to the BMA.
They argued it would fragment the country’s revenue collection. Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan also expressed his misgivings about the costs of establishing the border agency.
Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas wrote to Parliament’s portfolio committee on home affairs seeking assurance that the function of revenue collection at borders should remain with SARS.
During her National Assembly address Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize said the BMA was tasked with providing seamless movement across the continent. "Our fundamental challenge is that at our 72 ports of entry there are still challenges of departments and state agencies operating in a fragmented manner with conflicting policy positions, nonaligned implementation and varied interpretation of the border management regulatory regime."
She said the government had made trade-offs in ensuring "the establishment of the Border Management Agency".
DA MP Haniff Hoosen said the bill was mired in uncertainty, particularly where it related to the cost of establishing the BMA. He cited studies which estimated the cost of establishing the authority would be as high as R22bn, when the South African National Defence Force could perform the same function for R3bn.
EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu said the function of customs and excise collection should not be fragmented by the formation of the agency.
