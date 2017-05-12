Border bill fails to get through Parliament

The adoption of the Border Management Authority (BMA) Bill was staved off in Parliament on Thursday, when the National Assembly could not quorate to vote on the bill.

The bill would also have been adopted with no clear clause separating the functions of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) in customs and excise collection, leaving that wide open to usurpation by the BMA. The adoption of the bill by the National Assembly also would have meant that the bill would only need approval from the National Council of Provinces and a signature from President Jacob Zuma before becoming law.

While Malusi Gigaba was at Home Affairs there was a fierce standoff between the Treasury and SARS over the bill as the Treasury resisted the transfer of the customs collection effort from SARS to the BMA.