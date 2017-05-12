National

ANC leads condemnation of Molefe’s return to Eskom

12 May 2017 - 13:11 Neo Goba
On Friday, the ANC joined a chorus of condemnation at Brian Molefe’s return to Eskom as CEO.

The ruling party said Molefe was not in a position to return to his post after being named numerous times in the state capture report by former public protector Thuli Madonsela. The report investigated allegations that the Gupta family used its relationship with President Jacob Zuma to influence government tenders.

"The ANC condemns the unfortunate and reckless decision taken by the board of directors of Eskom to reinstate Brian Molefe as CEO of the energy utility. Molefe left Eskom under a cloud following the release of the public protector’s report into state capture late last year‚" the party said in a statement.

"The decision, therefore, to reinstate him in his former position without these matters being resolved is tone deaf to the South African public’s absolute exasperation and anger at what seems to be government’s lacklustre and lackadaisical approach to dealing decisively with corruption — perceived or real."

The Congress of the People (Cope) said the decision to reinstate Molefe did not come as a surprise. "Cope is not shocked by the announcement that Brian Molefe is returning to Eskom. It is now very clear that the Guptas are in control of SA‚" said party leader Dennis Bloem.

He said that President Jacob Zuma’s attempt to give Molefe the top job at the finance ministry triggered a public outcry and therefore Molefe had no choice but to take back the helm of the power utility.

"Molefe was hastily sworn in as MP by Mr Jacob Zuma because the aim was to take up the position of finance minister, but because of the rejection by the ANC officials‚ he had to stay an MP. This is a typical sign of a country fast moving into a banana republic‚" Bloem added.

Bloem asked for an urgent intervention from Minister of Public Enterprises Lynne Brown‚ saying she "has a lot to explain about this matter"‚ and demanded that Brown stop Molefe from resuming his duties at Eskom.

The DA and other groups also criticised Molefe’s return to Eskom.

 

