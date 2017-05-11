National

Zuma ignores deadline to supply key information on Cabinet reshuffle

Jacob Zuma thinks he is above the law, says the DA, after the president fails to hand over reasons and record of decision for the shock midnight reshuffle

11 May 2017 - 19:53 Staff Writer
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD

The Democratic Alliance says President Jacob Zuma has failed to meet the court deadline for him to supply reasons for his recent Cabinet reshuffle that saw finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy‚ Mcebisi Jonas‚ sacked.

Judge Bashier Vally of the North Gauteng High Court ordered Zuma last week to hand over his reasons and record of decision for the midnight Cabinet reshuffle‚ by 4pm on Thursday.

"Given that President Zuma has only filed an application to appeal handing over his record of decision‚ he should still have provided his reasons by close of business today‚ for the cataclysmic axing of finance minister‚ Pravin Gordhan‚ and deputy finance minister‚ Mcebisi Jonas‚" said James Selfe‚ the DA’s federal executive chairman.

Selfe said there was a material difference between a record of decision and the reasons for the decision.

"The record pertains to any and all documentation upon which he relied to make the decision.

"The reasons for the decision goes to the heart of what lead to the decision‚ essentially the key information which then informed his decision‚ not all the information‚" Selfe said.

Moreover‚ the president’s legal team had admitted in open court that the DA and SA were entitled to the reasons‚ if not the record.

"It is therefore very strange that President Zuma now elects to produce nothing‚ not even the reasons to which his legal team conceded‚" Selfe said.

"Although we are of the view that he should have complied with the ruling by Judge Vally last week‚ the fact remains that we have seen these tactics used ad nauseam by President Zuma‚ first in the ‘Spy Tapes’ saga and now in his latest desperate attempt to dodge accountability.

"We have already been in touch with Judge Vally’s registrar to request an urgent date to argue the application for leave to appeal. We hope as early as next week.

"The undeniable fact is that President Zuma does not believe he should be held to the same standard all other citizens are. He believes he is above the law.

"That is why the DA will continue to employ all mechanisms necessary to ensure that he is held accountable for his actions. South Africa deserves nothing less‚" Selfe stated.

TMG Digital

