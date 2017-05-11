Ramaphosa speaks to Parliament about Marikana for the first time
The then Lonmin shareholder apologises for the language he used and wants to meet with survivors — who reject his apology
For the first time, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has discussed the Marikana massacre in Parliament, saying he is prepared to be held accountable for it.
The deputy president has previously avoided questions from opposition MPs relating to Marikana, during which 34 people, mostly employed by Lonmin, were killed and at least 78 injured after police opened fire on striking miners. However, during a question and answer session in the National Assembly on Thursday, Ramaphosa said he had apologised for the "language" he used leading up to the massacre.
He was responding to a question from EFF MP Floyd Shivambu who wanted to know what he was apologising for when he addressed Rhodes University students on Sunday. Ramaphosa told them that he regretted calling for "concomitant action" in a series of e-mails to Lonmin executives and senior government officials days before the massacre.
"I apologise for the language that I used … I used inappropriate and unfortunate language, as expressed in the e-mails," Ramaphosa told MPs.
He explained that when he sent out the e-mails, his intention was to prevent further deaths: "Ten people … had died earlier in a gruesome manner, some of them police, some of them mine workers … It could never be that I would want mine workers killed — or anybody for that matter."
He said that he is willing to meet the widows of miners and survivors, and has sought guidance from ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Some reverends have also approached him and offered to accompany him to meet survivors and the families of the dead miners.
However, the survivors have reportedly rejected Ramaphosa’s apology.
Attorney Andries Nkome, who represents the arrested and wounded miners, reportedly said the apology — issued nearly five years later — was "contemptuous and opportunistic".
The Marikana Commission of Inquiry, led by Judge Ian Farlam, found Ramaphosa, who was a Lonmin shareholder at the time, not responsible for the massacre.
Please login or register to comment.