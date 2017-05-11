Ramaphosa speaks to Parliament about Marikana for the first time

For the first time, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has discussed the Marikana massacre in Parliament, saying he is prepared to be held accountable for it.

The deputy president has previously avoided questions from opposition MPs relating to Marikana, during which 34 people, mostly employed by Lonmin, were killed and at least 78 injured after police opened fire on striking miners. However, during a question and answer session in the National Assembly on Thursday, Ramaphosa said he had apologised for the "language" he used leading up to the massacre.

He was responding to a question from EFF MP Floyd Shivambu who wanted to know what he was apologising for when he addressed Rhodes University students on Sunday. Ramaphosa told them that he regretted calling for "concomitant action" in a series of e-mails to Lonmin executives and senior government officials days before the massacre.

"I apologise for the language that I used … I used inappropriate and unfortunate language, as expressed in the e-mails," Ramaphosa told MPs.