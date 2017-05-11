Personal attack on Bashier Vally, who ruled against Jacob Zuma, is ‘disturbing’

The Law Society of SA has condemned the "disturbing personal attack" on a judge who ruled against President Jacob Zuma in his Cabinet reshuffle case.

Judge Bashier Vally was harshly criticised by a branch of the ANC Youth League and former government spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi, after his ruling last week that Zuma produce the record and reasons for the reshuffle.

Manyi claimed that the ruling indicated that there was corruption within the judiciary.

The Law Society said such unwarranted attacks appeared to have the "sole aim of undermining the judiciary".

Co-chairs Walid Brown and David Bekker said in a statement that it was Zuma’s right to appeal against the decision made by the High Court in Pretoria.

"It is‚ however‚ established law that executive decisions are subject to a challenge based on legality and rationality‚ as was conceded by the President in this matter," they said.

"But even if this were not the case‚ we are shocked by the disturbing accusations against Judge Vally — and the judiciary in general — and regard them as an attack on the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary‚" they said.

Legitimate complaints against a judge‚ they said‚ should be submitted to the Judicial Service Commission for urgent investigation.

The DA filed court papers last week asking that Zuma produce his reasons for firing former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

