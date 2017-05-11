Minister slams ‘stubbornly slow’ pace of workplace transformation

The "stubbornly slow" pace of transformation in the workplace is "simply not good enough," the Cabinet said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement released at a post-Cabinet media briefing led by Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo, referred to the release of the 17th Commission for Employment Equity Report by Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant on Tuesday

"The report demonstrates that we are still far from achieving a workforce that is truly representative of our nation. African people, women and persons with disabilities remain severely under-represented in all aspects of the employment equity," Dlodlo said.

"The report shows that white people occupy 68% of the country’s top management positions in the public and private sectors, six times the group’s economically active population. Africans make up only 14.4% of top management."

"Given the urgent need to transform the economy and ensure inclusive growth, this is simply not good enough. Cabinet welcomes the announcement by the minister of labour that her department is considering adopting harsher consequences for non-compliance."

The small fines currently imposed for non-compliance, she said, are simply paid by companies and do not act as a deterrent.