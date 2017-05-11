MUNICIPALITIES
Billion rand upgrade for Midvaal
The Midvaal administration has already committed R200m to improve water supply in informal settlements
The Midvaal Municipality would spend almost R1bn on basic infrastructure in informal settlements, mayor Bongani Baloyi said on Wednesday during his state of the council address.
The DA retained Midvaal after the 2016 local government elections, securing almost 60% of the vote.
During Wednesday’s sitting at the council, there were no signs of tension among the political parties which have a presence in the municipality.
"Being inclusive means that we must give dignity to our people who live in poor communities," Baloyi said.
The Midvaal administration has already committed R200m to improve water supply in Sicelo and other informal settlements in Midvaal.
The administration has also set aside R149.5m to upgrade the water treatment works at the Vaal Marina and Ohenimuri.
The municipality will also expand the sewerage network in Sicelo and Daleside. Another R350m has been set aside for sanitation infrastructure.
Baloyi said the council would invest R212m to upgrade its electricity network, R21m of which would be used to electrify parts of Sicelo.
An additional R77m would be spent on upgrading and maintaining Sicelo, and R20m would be spent on Riversdale.
The municipality has budgeted R55m to tar 23km of road and R170m would be used for the maintenance of existing roads. Baloyi emphasised safety, and said rates and taxes would be doubled on vacant properties as a deterrent to dormancy.
The recent downgrades to subinvestment grade, or "junk" status, of SA’s foreign-denominated debt by Fitch and S&P Global Ratings had an effect on local government, he said.
"In the eyes of the world, the good deeds of our municipality sometimes get submerged in the negative image created by a national leadership that is doing everything to destroy the nation-building spirit of 1994," Baloyi said.
"The people who are destroying our country mention President Nelson Mandela’s name in their political speeches, but we know their words are hollow because in reality they are doing everything they can to dishonour him. They are spitting on his grave."
