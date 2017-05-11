Billion rand upgrade for Midvaal

The Midvaal Municipality would spend almost R1bn on basic infrastructure in informal settlements, mayor Bongani Baloyi said on Wednesday during his state of the council address.

The DA retained Midvaal after the 2016 local government elections, securing almost 60% of the vote.

During Wednesday’s sitting at the council, there were no signs of tension among the political parties which have a presence in the municipality.

"Being inclusive means that we must give dignity to our people who live in poor communities," Baloyi said.

The Midvaal administration has already committed R200m to improve water supply in Sicelo and other informal settlements in Midvaal.

The administration has also set aside R149.5m to upgrade the water treatment works at the Vaal Marina and Ohenimuri.

The municipality will also expand the sewerage network in Sicelo and Daleside. Another R350m has been set aside for sanitation infrastructure.

Baloyi said the council would invest R212m to upgrade its electricity network, R21m of which would be used to electrify parts of Sicelo.