Social development minister procures R1.3m BMW

Dlamini further stated that three months earlier‚ in July 2016‚ a luxury Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV was procured for Bogopane-Zulu. She told Parliament in the written reply that purchasing the vehicles was "unavoidable" because cars they had purchased in 2009 had aged and had travelled more than 120‚000km.

"The official Pretoria-based vehicles allocated to the minister and the deputy minister in 2009 have far exceeded the prescribed 120‚000km and the five year period," said Dlamini in her written reply. "The minister’s vehicle reached 161‚523km and the deputy minister’s vehicle 143‚652km. As such, the purchase of new official vehicles became unavoidable and needed replacement due to high maintenance costs and security reasons."

The minister said procurement was guided by prescripts and regulations of the National Treasury and stipulations of the ministerial handbook, which says the purchase price of cars for a minister should not exceed 70% of their annual remuneration packages, but these may be amended periodically by recommendations of the independent commission on the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers.

Ministers currently earn an annual salary of R2.3m.

Dlamini said it should also be noted that she had delayed the purchase of another vehicle for her Cape Town office "in compliance" with the Treasury’s cost-cutting measures.