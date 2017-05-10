National

ALLEGED FRAUD

SARS commissioner chided over Makwakwa inquiry delay

Finance commission head Yunus Carrim fires salvo over the slow inquiry into allegations against suspended SARS executive Jonas Makwakwa

10 May 2017 - 05:17 Linda Ensor
SARS deputy, Jonas Makwakwa. Picture: GCIS
SARS deputy, Jonas Makwakwa. Picture: GCIS

It was unacceptable that the inquiry into allegations against Jonas Makwakwa, the suspended second-in-command at the South African Revenue Service (SARS), was still not finalised, said finance committee chairman Yunus Carrim.

Carrim told commissioner Tom Moyane on Tuesday that his "fluffy" answer as to why the investigation had not been completed was "not compelling".

If legally possible, the law firm being paid to investigate the matter, Hogan Lovells, should be asked to settle the matter.

"We want Hogan Lovells to settle this matter," Carrim said.

The Hawks are also investigating the matter.

Moyane said it was a "very complex matter", which he wanted to have resolved as soon as possible. He was unable to say when Hogan Lovells would finalise its investigation.

EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu said it was not acceptable that Hogan Lovells’s probe was an open-ended process "that goes on forever".

Moyane has been criticised for his tardy handling of the Makwakwa matter.

Corruption Watch decided to file criminal charges against him for failing to report the alleged fraud and corruption against Makwakwa and his girlfriend, Kelly-Ann Elskie, to the police as required by the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

Regarding the inquiry into SARS deputy director of law Vlok Symington’s matter, Hlengani Mathebula, chief officer for strategy, communication and enforcement, said an independent law firm had been contracted to conduct an inquiry.

