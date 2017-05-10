Parliamentary committee studies PwC report on Eskom and Tegeta

On Wednesday, Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) called officials from the office of the chief procurement officer (CPO) to update them on a damning report by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) into the business relationship between Eskom and Tegeta.

The office informed the committee about the contents of the report which Eskom outsourced to PwC. National Treasury is currently in the process of compiling a report of its own into the matter. The report details how the company, established to manage the mining and assets of Oakbay Investments, did not pass the requirements to supply coal to Eskom and supplied coal which did not meet specification standards.

Chief director of governance, monitoring and compliance at the office of the CPO, Solly Tshitangano, told the committee that during its engagements with Eskom on four major contracts, Eskom had sought to use the services of Tegeta, despite its compliance gaps.

He told the committee that Eskom initially wanted to expand a R3.7bn deal with Tegeta at its Brakfontein Colliery by R2.9bn, but said that National Treasury did not approve this request. PwC submitted a report in 2015 on the matter and followed it up with another report in 2016.

Tshitangano cited the report as saying the agreements between the company and Eskom were poorly drafted, done in apparent haste, and that the coal supply agreements deviated from standards of the coal supply optimisation model with no apparent reasons provided.

Other contracts included the Optimum coal mine deal in which Tegeta would have sold emergency coal to Eskom for up to R19.99 per kilojoule, but National Treasury insisted on a closed bidding process.

Some Scopa members expressed misgivings on the status of the report, given that the CPO would put together a report of its own. ANC members initially sought to have the meeting with the CPO take place in private.

ANC member Nthabiseng Khunou said the briefing appeared to be a witch hunt, because another report on the matter was still on the way. Scopa member from the EFF, Ntombovuyo Mente, said there was no reason to question the credibility of the PwC report, saying what was in the report could be a "mere microcosm".

"There is no way that Treasury will bring mere speculation to Scopa. There is also a PwC report right in front of us. Can’t Treasury also add up the numbers? Are we talking about R7bn or are we talking about R10bn? How much has this taken from the purse for public?" asked Mente.

The committee agreed to meet and determine when it would call Eskom to answer questions on the PwC report, as well is its relationship with Tegeta.