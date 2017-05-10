New financing facility to address weaknesses in infrastructure delivery

The government is proposing the creation of a new financing facility for large infrastructure projects that require state support, including state guarantees.

The proposed facility is aimed at addressing current weaknesses in infrastructure delivery related to project preparation and the technical aspects of planning, execution and delivery. These weaknesses result in the poor estimation of lifecycle costs; failure to budget effectively for capital, operating and maintenance costs; and poor implementation and management.

Treasury deputy director-general for public finance Dondo Mogajane outlined the proposal to Parliament’s appropriation committee on Wednesday.

"The facility will help government build a pipeline of projects that have undergone rigorous technical analysis," he said. It would involve reforming the budget process in a way that created institutional capacity to appraise and budget for priority infrastructure projects funded by government.

"The facility will put in place a mechanism to improve the rigour of planning and budgeting for large infrastructure projects through standardised appraisal methodologies that ensure full lifecycle costs of projects are planned for, adequately budgeted and provided for in future budgets," Mogajane said.

"The capital budgeting framework should be designed to result in efficient investment choices," he added. Scarce resources had to be allocated optimally and value for money maximised.

The planned facility will be established as a joint arrangement between the Treasury, the Presidential Infrastructure Co-ordinating Committee and the Department of Planning Monitoring and Evaluation. It would make recommendations on the funding of large projects.

"The first phase of the facility is expected to begin operating in 2017 with the establishment of a technical and governing board," Mogajane said.

The Treasury is working with other departments on a project proposal for the facility to present to Cabinet.