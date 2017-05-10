National political unrest being felt at local level, laments Midvaal mayor

National political unrest is beginning to be felt at a local level, Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi said on Wednesday.

Baloyi delivered his state of the municipality address on Wednesday in Henley on Klip. The DA won Midvaal during the municipal elections in 2016, securing almost 60% of the vote.

The DA mayors of Tshwane, Solly Msimanga, and Mogale City, Michael Holenstein, attended the address as well as DA Gauteng leader John Moodey.

"The national mood in our country today is characterised by restlessness, anxiety and hopelessness. There is a sense of siege. Some citizens are protesting loudly, the silent majority wonder what the future holds for their children," Baloyi said.

He said the recent downgrade of SA’s sovereign credit rating by two of the major ratings agencies, would have a direct effect on the lives of ordinary people.

Baloyi explained the effects of the downgrade, saying it would make it more difficult for entrepreneurs to raise debt to establish new businesses or expand existing ones, while interest rate increases would mean that consumers would battle to pay their bonds.

He added that rising prices of food and transport threatened to erode the incomes of low earners.

"All this will make it difficult for our people to pay for municipal rates and services," Baloyi said.

He said when "national leaders undermine SA’s national interests, it is our role as local leaders to ensure that communities do not fall apart", he said.

Baloyi said local leaders did not pontificate in Midvaal, they delivered.

He emphasised that the municipality did not owe Eskom or Rand Water money.

He lashed out at previous attempts of merging Midvaal and eradicating it as a standalone municipality.

"The united people of Midvaal and I have one question for the forces that are plotting against progress: Why do you want to fix what is not broken?" Baloyi asked.

He outlined in his speech how the Midvaal budget would be spent on water and electricity, among other things.

The municipality has committed R200m to improve water supply to Sicelo and other informal settlements in Midvaal, while R149.5m has been set aside to upgrade water treatment works.

A further R350m has been set out for sanitation over this term and R212m will be spent on the upgrading of the municipal electricity network.

Baloyi also announced that the municipality would be tabling an agriculture growth strategy before the end of 2017.

As part of the strategy, Baloyi said the municipality would "make use of the land it owns strategically to unlock potential. We will lease municipal land: 300ha to farmers and 100ha specifically to the youth."

However, the farmers who applied for this municipal land would have to provide business plans showing what they wanted to do with the land and provide details of their agricultural experience.