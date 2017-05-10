MPs hit out at mining approval at Mabola sanctuary

Mabola is a critical water-catchment area and there are concerns the mining operation will contaminate the water.

On Tuesday, department officials briefed MPs on initiatives to regulate mining in environmentally sensitive areas, including the decision to authorise coal mining in Mabola. MPs asked why the mining application was granted, given "the sensitivity of the area".

Mohlopi Mapulane, chairman of the environmental affairs portfolio committee, said the approval would create a bad precedent and might encourage other companies to apply for authorisation to mine in environmentally sensitive areas.

"A strong case has not been made as to why the mining is allowed in the protected area … this could reduce the footprint of protected areas … it will create a bad precedent and will put you [the department] in a very difficult situation," said Mapulane.

Deputy Environmental Affairs Minister Barbara Thompson, who led the department’s delegation to Parliament, said that whatever was done "was within the law".

Allowing mining in the protected environment would not necessarily reduce the footprint of conservation areas, she said.

The department explained that the prospecting rights were issued in 2006. When there were attempts to proclaim Mabola as a protected area, the MEC at the time conducted public hearings.

Following the hearings, the advice the department received stated that the area could be declared a protected area, but that mining should be allowed with very strict conditions.

A compromise was reached and there was only one "small" portion where the company would mine and there would be a "strict monitoring regime", department officials said.

The department told the committee that the escalating demand for minerals meant mining was increasingly being undertaken in remote and biodiversity-rich areas that had not been previously explored.