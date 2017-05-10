BUSINESS DAY TV: Will Gigaba be able to play the enforcer role in Treasury?

BUSINESS DAY TV: Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba addressed Parliament’s standing committee on finance today, where he was grilled on why adviser Chris Malikane had not been fired yet, and he was also pressed for more details on radical economic transformation.

Business Day’s Linda Ensor was there and she joins us now on the line. Linda … so apart from being grilled on Chris Malikane, the finance minister was also grilled on the role of his wife Norma, who was on TV last week talking about her role in moulding of the finance minister. Do you think there’s too much focus on his wife and adviser, and people aren’t giving Finance Minister Gigaba a chance to prove his mettle at this stage?

LINDA ENSOR: It was very much a DA attack, but before questions were posed he did have the floor and was able to reiterate a lot of the messages that he’d been given since his appointment about any political consolidation but the need for some kind of inclusive growth and reducing the inequality. So yes, he did take the platform to state his case before being side-lined by all these other issues.

BDTV: So let’s take a look at what he did present then, and the extent to which he has managed to win some favour and of, course, some credibility amid it all.

LE: Yes, it was interesting that the director-general, Lungisa Fuzile, who is now going to be leaving given his comment later that Gigaba had done an effective job in sending out the message that nothing’s changed, that it’s going to be fiscal consolidation, that there’s not going to be rash spending. Obviously he needs to say things and the proof is going to be in the implementation and the doing. But still, once again today, he did say the right things in a quite a robust way.

BDTV: He has also brushed off some of the criticisms though, particularly things like S&P Global Ratings’ ratings downgrade, saying that the downgrade was on the cards anyway and it very well may have been but clearly the Cabinet reshuffle was a catalyst for that?

LE: Yes, absolutely. I found that comment a bit ingenuous ingenious actually because the downgrade happened after Gordhan had been recalled from London, which was a clear signal of things to come. So the axe hadn’t fallen but it was hanging in the air … so saying it was on the cards is I think just playing with words a bit.

BDTV: Of course, what some of the credit ratings agencies will be looking at moving forward, is the extent to which we stick to this path of fiscal consolidation for example, and he’s been pretty emphatic about that in his address today. Have any details been given or indications been given of what exactly we’re looking at and how he anticipates Treasury keeping a handle on things?

LE: No, he didn’t go into the detail but he has said, he said it today but he has said it previously before, that the budget is the framework, and until October, when the medium-term budget policy statement is tabled, things are pretty much cast in stone and he doesn’t really have any leeway to change. So he did reinforce the message that Treasury is going to be the enforcer — it is a role which made Pravin Gordhan, the former finance minister, very unpopular because he did have to hold the fiscal line in the face of demand for spending. Now Gigaba is going to have to play that role and only time will tell whether he is going to do that.

BDTV: You mentioned outgoing director-general Lungisa Fuzile — any indication of when a new director-general is going to be appointed and who that could be? We also heard today that Andrew Donaldson, deputy director-general, has also taken early retirement, so it does look like the national Treasury is losing some of its top talent.

LE: Yes, absolutely, just seeping some very valuable and longstanding skills. No indications at this stage as to who will replace Fuzile, it might take some time and whether it’s an internal or external appointment. But that will probably also be a signal of Gigaba’s thinking because while he might substantiate himself from his adviser Chris Malikane, who he appoints as director-general, who will be at the coalface of the … will be a very strong signal as to the way forward.

BDTV: Any concern about policy continuity when you do have so many people leaving and new faces appearing at the Treasury?

LE: Yes, one of the strengths of Treasury over many years has just been the solid base of people who’ve been there a long time and accumulated the skills, so it is definitely going to create a huge hole with the departure of these people.

BDTV: With that, how much buy-in do you see new [Finance] Minister Malusi Gigaba garnering within the political arena?

LE: Opposition parties have got their vendors and so they’re not going to be won over very easily. It’s difficult to say really, those lines are pretty firm ….