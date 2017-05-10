Boost to the tune of R60m for training of students in writing code

On Wednesday, technology firm BCX said it would invest R60m over the next three years into software training provider WeThinkCode.

The money would enable expansions and upgrades in WeThinkCode’s Johannesburg office, cover tuition costs for students and the opening of a new campus in Cape Town in 2017.

WeThinkCode, which trains students to write software codes, launched in 2015 but opened its doors to students in January 2016. Over the next 10 years, it aims to train 100,000 students learn how to code.

Nearly 40,000 South African students applied for the programme in 2017, and 200 were accepted into the elite course.

"Coding skills are a vital component of the new digital economy, and WeThinkCode’s innovative programme is a great way to invest in the future digital minds of SA," Telkom group CEO Sipho Maseko said.

Telkom owns BCX.

According to a 2015 survey by the Joburg Centre for Software Engineering, South African businesses were reporting anywhere between 30,000 and 70,000 technology industry vacancies for skilled IT workers. Companies are not finding the talent within SA and many are looking to recruit from overseas to fill the skill shortage.

Ian Russell, the CEO of BCX, said with this investment, the company was "gaining first access to the next generation of digital talent in SA — the folks that will be behind the next big thing".

WeThinkCode co-founder and MD Arlene Mulder said the careers of the future in SA depended on technology skills and it was extremely important that businesses such as BCX "work with us to allow our students every opportunity to develop their talents to create world-changing solutions for the digital era."