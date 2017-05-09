Save SA wants investigation into governance of SOEs

"It is urgent that an independent judicial commission of inquiry is undertaken into SOEs in light of serious allegations of corruption," Pityana said. "Urgent action is needed to stop the wanton destruction in Eskom, which includes its continued looting by the Guptas and Tegeta and contracts being awarded to family of the CEO, and a full investigation into all its procurement processes."

The Sunday Times reported in March that Eskom CEO Matshela Koko’s stepdaughter Koketso Choma had received contracts worth about R1bn for her company from the state utility. Eskom’s former CEO Brian Molefe was also prominently mentioned in the public protector’s report on state capture.

Pityana said the investigation into SOEs and parastatals should be followed by the removals of boards, CEOs and management found to be corrupt. The campaign also demanded an immediate judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, as was recommended by the public protector in the state capture report. It said that credibility must be restored in the criminal justice system and all institutions involved in the fight against corruption, such as the Hawks, the South African Police Service and the National Prosecuting Authority.

Save SA also called for credible leaders to be appointed to lead key economic institutions, such as the Treasury and the South African Revenue Service. "We believe that the Cabinet reshuffle of March 31 marked an over-run of the Treasury by the forces of state capture. Most of the capture of SOEs happened during the tenure of Malusi Gigaba," Pityana said. "In the face of serious allegations of corruption during his tenure as the chairperson of Prasa, Sifiso Buthelezi can also be located in the same nexus. Treasury today is led by a gullible pair, thereby creating uncertainty that it can remain a bulwark against corruption."

The campaign further said that neither Zuma nor the Gupta family, whose relationship is at the heart of allegations of state capture, must be allowed to leave SA pending the investigations. "The looting brigade must be held to account," Pityana said. "SA knows that, as we push forward with these demands, we also need to make sure that we never again see a scourge of this nature."