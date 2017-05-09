CLASS ACTION
Outa may take case over fines to another level
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse considers action against SA’s road traffic agency after lobby group Justice Project of SA’s targets irregular fines
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is contemplating a class action lawsuit on behalf of motorists denied the ability to renew their vehicle or driving licences due to unpaid fines.
Outa’s challenge against the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) follows a decision by lobby group Justice Project of SA to file papers in a bid to completely overturn thousands of traffic fines it says were issued irregularly.
"They have been running roughshod over processes. Ultimately we want to compel the agency to follow due process and stop using traffic fines as a source of revenue first and safety measure second," Outa chairman Wayne Duvenhage said.
The High Court in Pretoria on Friday dismissed the RTIA’s bid to appeal a February judgment overturning hundreds of traffic fines on the basis that a rejection of representations had been irrational.
Audi Centre Johannesburg and its fines administrator, Fines4U, had approached the agency to have about 547 fines processed in noncompliance with the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act reviewed and set aside.
The parties submitted hundreds of identically worded representations to the RTIA citing nonreceipt of notices, some of which were rejected and some upheld. The RTIA had admitted that processes were not properly followed. It, however, argued against a judgment setting aside the fines, saying its operating manual allowed for automatic rejection of representations where the applicant did not dispute their guilt.
The court ultimately found such practice was not contemplated under the Aarto Act and that the treatment of Fines4U was irrational and not in keeping with prescripts of administrative justice.
"The discretion of the representations officer cannot be fettered by the dictates of an operating manual, as it does not afford them the opportunity to make an informed decision," the judgment read.
Justice Project of SA national chairman Howard Dembovsky said on Monday that the case could set a precedent but would only affect those motorists in very similar circumstances, such as multiple representations where some had been rejected.
