Outa may take case over fines to another level

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is contemplating a class action lawsuit on behalf of motorists denied the ability to renew their vehicle or driving licences due to unpaid fines.

Outa’s challenge against the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) follows a decision by lobby group Justice Project of SA to file papers in a bid to completely overturn thousands of traffic fines it says were issued irregularly.

"They have been running roughshod over processes. Ultimately we want to compel the agency to follow due process and stop using traffic fines as a source of revenue first and safety measure second," Outa chairman Wayne Duvenhage said.

The High Court in Pretoria on Friday dismissed the RTIA’s bid to appeal a February judgment overturning hundreds of traffic fines on the basis that a rejection of representations had been irrational.