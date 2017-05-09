New policies for council debt repayment needed

Municipalities will have to change their debt-repayment and recovery policies to avoid falling further into the red.

According to figures released recently by the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, municipalities around the country owe creditors more than R15.2bn. Of this, R9.5bn is overdue debt and R5.6bn current debt.

However, the real danger lies in the more than R100bn which municipalities are owed by various debtors, including residents and businesses as well as provincial and national government departments.

While municipalities’ creditors, including service providers, businesses and state utilities charge municipalities interest on debt 15 days after an invoice, municipalities are only able to charge interest 30 days after invoicing, meaning their debt grows faster than they are able to recover debt owed to them.

Responding to a question from DA MP Kevin Mileham, Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des van Rooyen outlined the debt figures for all municipalities throughout the country.

Top debtors included Maluti-a-Phofung Local Municipality in the Free State (R1.7bn), Emalahleni Local Municipality in Mpumalanga (R1bn), Matjhabeng Local Municipality in Free State (R1.2bn), Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality (R700m) and eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality with R681m.

Other top debtors were Ngwathe Local Municipality in the Free State (R665m), Cape Town Metropolitan Municipality (R619m), Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality (R572m), Govan Mbeki Local Municipality in Mpumalanga (R392m) and Thaba Chweu Local Municipality with R376m.

Free State leads the league in terms of provinces with councils that owe the most debt (R4bn), followed by Gauteng with R2.6bn and Mpumalanga with R2.5bn.

Mileham told Business Day that provincial governments needed to support councils in recovering debts.

"It’s very clear that municipalities don’t have a grip on the debt situation and are not making progress in the recovery of those debts.

"There is still a great amount of provincial and national government debt owed to them and that should be the low hanging fruit that they can recover, but it isn’t," Mileham said.

Another key weakness was the billings systems among councils, which did not do much in assisting councils to get money from residents.

"The billing systems of councils are in a horrendous state. People are being billed for [what] they don’t own and councils don’t have a clear hand on who they are billing, where they are billing and why," he said.