MPs will not impede new Vuwani demarcation talks

The portfolio committee on co-operative governance and traditional affairs will "not object" if the Municipal Demarcation Board reopened a discussion on the contentious demarcation of Vuwani.

Criticism levelled at the board includes a lack of proper public consultation.

In addition to Vuwani residents expressing frustration over municipal demarcation, the DA also challenged the merger of Midvaal and Emfuleni municipalities in Gauteng.

"I don’t think there is harm in listening to people and hearing their views and trying to convince them on some of the issues that went down. It’s the demarcation board that takes final decisions on this issue," committee chairman Mzameni Mdakane said on Monday.

"But when people are not happy about a demarcation, surely the government must listen to them and they must also have a platform where they can persuade the board to accommodate their view," he said.