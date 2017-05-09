LOCAL FRUSTRATION
MPs will not impede new Vuwani demarcation talks
Criticism levelled at the board includes a lack of proper public consultation
The portfolio committee on co-operative governance and traditional affairs will "not object" if the Municipal Demarcation Board reopened a discussion on the contentious demarcation of Vuwani.
In addition to Vuwani residents expressing frustration over municipal demarcation, the DA also challenged the merger of Midvaal and Emfuleni municipalities in Gauteng.
"I don’t think there is harm in listening to people and hearing their views and trying to convince them on some of the issues that went down. It’s the demarcation board that takes final decisions on this issue," committee chairman Mzameni Mdakane said on Monday.
"But when people are not happy about a demarcation, surely the government must listen to them and they must also have a platform where they can persuade the board to accommodate their view," he said.
He emphasised the importance of public and civic education about demarcations. Demarcations were not borders, but an administrative issue for service provision, he said.
Mdakane described the situation in Vuwani as "very worrying". The committee was keeping a close eye on it.
The board first announced proposed demarcations in July 2015 make Vuwani part of the new LIM345 Municipality, taking the town away from Makhado Municipality.
Residents took to the streets for more than three months in 2016, protesting against the decision to incorporate the area into LIM345‚ a new, yet-to-be named municipality.
In recent weeks, residents reignited the protests, demanding Vuwani be reincorporated into Makhado. Tensions flared up again on Sunday.
