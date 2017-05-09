ANALYST WARNINGS
Dialogue forums could do more harm than good, say analysts
The newly formed National Foundations Dialogue Initiative criticised as elitist and dishonest
The plethora of national dialogue forums being formed to respond to SA’s political and economic crises could do more harm than good, analysts say.
Foundations and nongovernmental organisations have sprung up in the past few months, most reacting to the political and economic climate.
The newly formed National Foundations Dialogue Initiative, headed by former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and FW de Klerk, and others such as Save SA, have been criticised for being elitist and dishonest in their interrogation of why the country is failing in some areas.
Political analyst Aubrey Matshiqi said the voices of the youth were marginalised in dialogues while a misconception that such movements could be a catalyst for change was also problematic.
Matshiqi said these sorts of dialogue were on their own not the "answer to the problems we are facing as a country.
"Because in a way, ironically, both in terms of where they are held and who is in conversation, you will realise why you have Vuwani, why you have Eldorado Park, why you have Coligny, because these people are not the people we hear talking about the experience of what’s going wrong in SA today."
Not all those involved in the forums were "speaking from an honest place", he said.
People will always respond to a national crisis with two motives behind them — the motive can either be noble or ignoble. Not all of them are speaking from an honest place. Some some are simply prostituting the names of stalwarts … and some are speaking from an honest place."
Political analyst Ebrahim Fakir said formations such as the National Foundations Dialogue Initiative were at liberty to hold public talks. However, he cautioned against the organisations creating an impression that a new dialogue was needed because current ones were not serving the country well. The National Foundations Dialogue Initiative seemed to suggest the country needed a new Codesa.
"On the one hand it seemed to suggest we are in such an extraordinary context and that we need a special kind of dialogue as was necessary at the point of the transition from apartheid," Fakir said.
