Dialogue forums could do more harm than good, say analysts

The plethora of national dialogue forums being formed to respond to SA’s political and economic crises could do more harm than good, analysts say.

Foundations and nongovernmental organisations have sprung up in the past few months, most reacting to the political and economic climate.

The newly formed National Foundations Dialogue Initiative, headed by former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and FW de Klerk, and others such as Save SA, have been criticised for being elitist and dishonest in their interrogation of why the country is failing in some areas.

Political analyst Aubrey Matshiqi said the voices of the youth were marginalised in dialogues while a misconception that such movements could be a catalyst for change was also problematic.

Matshiqi said these sorts of dialogue were on their own not the "answer to the problems we are facing as a country.