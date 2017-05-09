National

Berning Ntlemeza’s case is struck off urgent court roll

09 May 2017 - 12:40 Graeme Hosken
Berning Ntlemeza. Picture: SOWETAN
Berning Ntlemeza. Picture: SOWETAN

Suspended Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza had his case before the High Court in Pretoria struck off the roll on Tuesday morning.

Ntlemeza’s legal team had wanted the court to prevent Police Minister Fikile Mbalula from stopping their client from returning to work.

In April‚ acting on an earlier ruling from the High Court in Pretoria‚ Mbalula sacked Ntlemeza. Ntlemeza insists that only Parliament can fire him and not the courts.

On Tuesday morning, Judge Bill Prinsloo struck the case off the urgent court roll‚ citing the disorderly nature of Ntlemeza’s and Mbalula’s legal papers‚ which were incorrectly paginated and not indexed properly.

He indicated that Ntlemeza could re-enrol the matter at a later stage.

JUSTICE MALALA: Jacob Zuma, like apartheid, has perverted our institutions

Those who have benefited from their nefarious activities are now members of parliament, whereas whistleblowers are fired and hounded out of public ...
Politics
15 days ago

Rich cop, poor cop: The glaring gap between the haves and the have-nots in the police force

Suspended senior police officers costing taxpayers millions of rands a year
News
21 days ago

Ntlemeza was appointed head of the Hawks in September 2015‚ despite then police minister Nathi Nhleko being aware of judgments questioning his fitness to hold office.

In April this year‚ a full bench of the High Court in Pretoria threw out Ntlemeza’s application for leave to appeal against an earlier ruling that he was dishonest and unfit to lead the elite crime-fighting unit. Judges Peter Mabuse‚ Selby Baqwa and Jody Kollapen in a unanimous ruling ordered in favour of civic society organisations, saying that his immediate removal was in the public interest. They also awarded costs against the minister.

In March 2015‚ High Court Judge Elias Matojane ruled that Ntlemeza "lacks integrity and honour" and made false statements under oath. Matojane made the comments in a judgment overturning the suspension of then Gauteng Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya.

TMG Digital

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Outgoing director-general calls Malusi Gigaba ...
National
2.
Students protest against ‘collapse’ of Nsfas
National
3.
Mzi Khumalo loses drawn-out legal battle over ...
National
4.
Which state employees are the worst at disclosing ...
National

Related Articles

Mbalula has made me feel inadequate and damaged my self-esteem, says Ntlemeza
Politics

Fikile Mbalula warns police against obeying Berning Ntlemeza’s orders
National

Is Ntlemeza right to insist on returning to work?
News

Law may be on Berning Ntlemeza’s side
National

Ntlemeza to fight Mbalula’s 'unlawful' instruction barring him from work
News

A warrant of arrest should be issued for Ntlemeza, says Mbalula
News

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.