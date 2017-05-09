Suspended Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza had his case before the High Court in Pretoria struck off the roll on Tuesday morning.

Ntlemeza’s legal team had wanted the court to prevent Police Minister Fikile Mbalula from stopping their client from returning to work.

In April‚ acting on an earlier ruling from the High Court in Pretoria‚ Mbalula sacked Ntlemeza. Ntlemeza insists that only Parliament can fire him and not the courts.

On Tuesday morning, Judge Bill Prinsloo struck the case off the urgent court roll‚ citing the disorderly nature of Ntlemeza’s and Mbalula’s legal papers‚ which were incorrectly paginated and not indexed properly.

He indicated that Ntlemeza could re-enrol the matter at a later stage.