White farm workers accused of murder of Coligny teen granted bail

08 May 2017 - 11:37 Nomahlubi Jordaan
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Two white farm workers accused of the murder of a black teenager in Coligny have been granted R5,000 bail.

Magistrate Magaola Foso found that Pieter Doorewaard‚ 26‚ and Phillip Schutte‚ 34‚ who are accused of murdering local teen Motlhomola Mosweu‚ have satisfied the court that they will stand trial.

CoThe men say Mosweu accidentally fell off the back of a bakkie while they were taking him to the police station for stealing a sunflower from a field.

The incident has fuelled racial tension in the North West town.

"If kept in custody‚ the accused will lose their employment because the investigation is still not complete and continued incarceration will cause irreparable harm [to them]‚" Foso said.

They are to reside at alternative addresses they provided the court.

"Bail is not meant to punish a person who is suspected of committing a crime‚ even when a charge against him is of a serious nature. Even if a person is found guilty in court and launches an appeal‚ he still has this right to liberty‚" Foso said.

"The court is satisfied that both applicants have no previous convictions‚ they are gainfully employed‚ both permanently reside in Coligny‚ that they both intend to plead not guilty‚ that they will stand trial. That they will not interfere with state witnesses and the police investigation and not conceal or destroy evidence."

