Sassa workstreams bill already on track to overshoot costs

The controversial South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) workstreams, installed by Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini to formulate a plan for the agency to take over the payment of grants in 2017, have so far cost R40m.

This was 98% of the R47m that was quoted for the project, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said in a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application to have Sassa produce information on the workstreams.

The members of the workstreams were appointed by Dlamini to help Sassa put together a plan to take over the payment of social grants. However, their work was done parallel to Sassa’s normal functions and appeared to usurp the agency’s roles and responsibilities.

