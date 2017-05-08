Sars’ plan reveals taxpayer fears ‘a threat to revenue targets’

Public perceptions of poor state delivery and corruption pose a threat to revenue collection, according to the South African Revenue Service (SARS) annual performance plan for 2017-18.

On Tuesday, SARS commissioner Tom Moyane is due to brief Parliament’s finance committee on the plan.

Its tabling in March was delayed when then finance minister Pravin Gordhan expressed his reservations about it, saying he wanted to review the document "with the required due diligence".

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is also expected to appear before the MPs on Tuesday for his first engagement with the committee to brief them on the Treasury’s action plans for the year ahead.

The SARS annual performance plan identifies a number of risks facing the tax authority, among them declining levels of tax compliance at a time when it has been set demanding tax revenue targets. SARS is expected to collect R1.27-trillion.

"Research and empirical evidence show that taxpayers’ attitude towards compliance and their willingness to comply is influenced by how they perceive taxes to be utilised," the report says. "Concerns about corruption in the public sector and poor service delivery remain an issue. This has the potential to affect SARS’s ability to achieve compliance due to loss of public confidence in government."

Large businesses, especially multinational enterprises, use complex schemes to evade and avoid paying tax. This includes taking advantage of cross-border structuring and transfer pricing manipulations.

Another trend identified in the plan is the low level of compliance by high net worth individuals. "A significant number of high net worth individuals do not timeously pay the correct amount of taxes due to the non-declaration of income sources, overstating expenses and splitting of income through trusts."

SARS plans to acquire the capability to tackle these practices and to conduct 130 audits of high net worth individuals in 2017.

Another risk facing SARS is the prevalence of value-added tax refund fraud as businesses come under economic pressure. The growth of SARS’s debt book is identified as a concern, as is the continuity and stability of the agency’s leadership.

The plan also highlights risks associated with the introduction of a far-reaching new operating model if it is not bedded down sufficiently. If not properly managed, the new model "could lead to a period of major uncertainty for employees and taxpayers and cause serious disruption to service".

"Delivery of the SARS strategy is heavily contingent on the continuity and stability of organisational leadership. Addressing the leadership challenge will therefore require a carefully planned transition through the identification of potential successors and ensuring an adequate grooming and handover process," the plan says.