BMF disappointed Zuma ignored its concerns about calibre of youth agency board
The Western Cape chapter of the Black Management Forum (BMF) is disappointed President Jacob Zuma has appointed members to the National Youth Development Agency (Nyda) board without having engaged the organisation’s concerns about the calibre of candidates put forward.
Zuma announced the board appointments on Friday. The members will serve a three-year term.
The agency falls under the Presidency and was established to generate economic opportunities for the youth. It received its first clean audit in 2015-16 and has a budget of R409m.
The BMF had written to the President, raising objections about the candidates’ qualifications, expertise and suitability to serve on a board.
BMF provincial chairperson Andile Nomlala said: "The list was finalised by the ad hoc committee [set up to interview nominees] … it contains the same seven names recommended to the National Assembly. We had objected on the process followed to get to the seven, who are now board members."
"The President acknowledged receipt of our letter, but we heard nothing thereafter. We are surprised that he made the appointments and disappointed he did so without engaging us."
"We are going to write another letter to understand why this was the case," he added.
Central to the BMF’s concerns is the fact that the criteria set for Nyda board members does not address the suitability of the candidates to be directors. "You cannot justify having matriculants overseeing [policy implementation]. It’s another story if one has matric backed up with experience.
"Even so, you can’t justify having people who are under 40 and who have no postmatric qualifications being considered for directorship positions ….", Nomlala said
"The basic measure should be qualifications and then experience … If people can complete matric, be involved in politics and then qualify to be directors in government institutions, that devalues education."
Directors shape a company’s strategy, said Nomlala. "But by appointing inappropriate candidates to the board, what message are we sending to young, black graduates?"
In total, 487 CVs were submitted to the ad hoc committee. The BMF wants to see all the CVs of the applicants who did not make the cut to determine whether or not the ad hoc committee’s scrutiny of these is above reproach.
"We are young, black South Africans. We want to know how rational the reasoning was in making the appointments, how were they arrived at? Does it mean that, if qualifications do not apply, you can appoint a Grade 8 to a board?" Nomlala asked.
"We are concerned about the direction our country is taking and as black professionals we would like to offer our skills and ideas to redirect the cause. We are worried about what would happen to the transformation agenda should there be a change of government," he said. "We will keep our options open should we not find an amicable resolution to our concerns."
The Presidency had not responded to queries.
