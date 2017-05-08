BMF disappointed Zuma ignored its concerns about calibre of youth agency board

The Western Cape chapter of the Black Management Forum (BMF) is disappointed President Jacob Zuma has appointed members to the National Youth Development Agency (Nyda) board without having engaged the organisation’s concerns about the calibre of candidates put forward.

Zuma announced the board appointments on Friday. The members will serve a three-year term.

The agency falls under the Presidency and was established to generate economic opportunities for the youth. It received its first clean audit in 2015-16 and has a budget of R409m.

The BMF had written to the President, raising objections about the candidates’ qualifications, expertise and suitability to serve on a board.

BMF provincial chairperson Andile Nomlala said: "The list was finalised by the ad hoc committee [set up to interview nominees] … it contains the same seven names recommended to the National Assembly. We had objected on the process followed to get to the seven, who are now board members."

"The President acknowledged receipt of our letter, but we heard nothing thereafter. We are surprised that he made the appointments and disappointed he did so without engaging us."

"We are going to write another letter to understand why this was the case," he added.