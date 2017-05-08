Residents of Freedom Park have accused Johannesburg executive mayor Herman Mashaba of failing to meet their demand for land to build RDP houses.

In the early hours of Monday morning‚ residents of Freedom Park and Eldorado Park staged protests‚ blockading roads around the area‚ heavily affecting traffic‚ including the N12‚ Golden Highway‚ N1 and Union Road.

"We have tried speaking to Mashaba to come and see the conditions we live in but he has been ignoring us and there is no going forward. As dwellers‚ we don’t have a place to stay‚ so we have been occupying the Nkomponi land since last year but police have been shooting at us‚" said Portia Mlambo‚ a resident of Freedom Park.

"We also took a memorandum of demands on March 24 to Luthuli House and [ANC secretary-general] Gwede Mantashe took it and promised to respond to our memorandum in seven days but we are still waiting‚" said Mlambo‚ an unemployed mother of two children.

She added that all they wanted from Mashaba was a piece of land on which to build RDP houses with dignity.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) and South African Police Service members have been firing rubber bullets at the residents in a bid to disperse them‚ but this has not deterred them from throwing stones at the police and blockading roads.

JMPD spokesperson Supt Wayne Minnaar said it was unsafe to drive past Freedom Park on the N12.

Mashaba’s spokesperson‚ Tony Taverna-Turisan‚ denied that Mashaba was aware of the situation at Freedom Park‚ but acknowledged the housing backlog in the economic hub.

"I am unaware of the efforts of the community to directly reach the mayor on this matter. However‚ the mayor is acutely aware of the housing challenges we have inherited [from the previous administration], said Taverna-Turisan.

He added: "We inherited a housing backlog of about 300‚000 units with a delivery of an estimated 3‚500 per year and this is wholly inadequate to deal with the housing challenges [as] it would take about a century to catch up with the current backlog."

During the state of the city address last week‚ the mayor announced that the metro was reaching the end of its audits of City of Johannesburg-owned land and buildings‚ with the intention of converting them into affordable housing for residents and low-cost rental for commercial businesses.

A few residents were injured by rubber bullets on Monday.

Several vehicles have been also damaged‚ but police visibility has since been increased‚ with a SAPS helicopter roaming around the area.