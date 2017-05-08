National

EFF condemns danger pay for Parliament’s bouncers

08 May 2017 - 08:29 Staff Writer
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/RODGER BOSCH
The Economic Freedom Fighters have condemned national assembly speaker Baleka Mbete’s decision to pay a danger allowance to the "bouncers" in parliament.

Security officials‚ also known as the "white shirts"‚ will be paid an additional R400 due to their dangerous working conditions.

The red berets were physically dragged out of Parliament by security officials after disrupting President Jacob Zuma’s state of the nation address earlier this year. The white shirts were summoned by Mbete.

Afterwards‚ EFF general secretary Godrich Gardee vowed to "beat highlights out of the bastards".

EFF spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on Sunday accused Mbete of using taxpayers’ money to pay her "professional hooligans" to curb free speech in parliament.

He said the security officials‚ by removing MPs from parliament‚ were violating the constitution.

"By paying people to come and remove MPs for things that they say [because it is] ‘dangerous work’ creates legitimate basis for fear‚ and thus‚ speech can no longer be considered to be free in Parliament‚" he said.

"This proves yet again that Parliament is willing to do everything‚ including compensated violence‚ to suppress speech all because they truth do not want the truth.

"Mbete has created a situation where there is more freedom of speech outside Parliament‚ in places like taxi ranks‚ than there is inside Parliament."

TMG Digital

