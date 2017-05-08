Accredited traders can now expect faster processing through customs
SARS’s new preferred-trader programme will mean fewer routine documentary and physical inspections for those who are accredited
The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has officially launched its preferred-trader programme for its customs clients.
The programme will result in the faster processing of goods through customs for accredited customers, thereby facilitating trade. It is based on the World Trade Organisation’s authorised economic operator programme.
Benefits for traders accredited to participate in the programme include a reduction of the amount of security required for compliance with a customs procedure as well as fewer routine documentary and physical inspections.
Accredited traders will also get priority for their requests for tariff and valuation determinations, along with preferential access to nonintrusive inspection techniques when goods are stopped or detained for inspection.
So far, 28 customs clients have been accredited as preferred traders following a lengthy period of audits and customs competency assessments. A further 250 clients are going through the accreditation process. SARS expects to have processed all these outstanding applications in the coming months.
On Monday, SARS said in a statement that the launch of the programme "marks the culmination of an extensive process aimed at introducing one of the most significant trade facilitation initiatives in SARS’s customs modernisation journey.
"The main objective of the preferred trader programme is to move away from the traditional customs gatekeeper approach, to a more risk-based approach. This will reduce the frustrations and the costs that can be incurred by traders who are operating in the global market."
A specialised preferred trader team has been set up by SARS to handle applications and audits, while a customs accreditation-review committee makes a final decision on all accreditation submissions.
Please login or register to comment.