Accredited traders can now expect faster processing through customs

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has officially launched its preferred-trader programme for its customs clients.

The programme will result in the faster processing of goods through customs for accredited customers, thereby facilitating trade. It is based on the World Trade Organisation’s authorised economic operator programme.

Benefits for traders accredited to participate in the programme include a reduction of the amount of security required for compliance with a customs procedure as well as fewer routine documentary and physical inspections.

Accredited traders will also get priority for their requests for tariff and valuation determinations, along with preferential access to nonintrusive inspection techniques when goods are stopped or detained for inspection.