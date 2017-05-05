State lax on graft, says Manuel

Manuel was forthright in his comments on Eskom specifically. He urged that a strong independent judicial commission of inquiry be set up to take forward the public protector’s State of Capture report.

Manuel also challenged Eskom chairman Ben Ngubane, who was in the audience, on why the Eskom board had not suspended acting CEO Matshela Koko, who was one of those implicated in the State of Capture report as well as in subsequent reports on Eskom’s dealings with Gupta-linked coal producer Tegeta.

Ngubane replied that Eskom had procedures and the board was conducting an inquiry and would present a report to the minister in the next few days.

Brown said there were mechanisms in place to report corruption and she had launched two investigations, conducted by expensive private sector firms, into corruption at "one of the big utilities". The investigations are looking into allegations against Koko as well as the R30m payout to former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe.

Brown had previously said there should be an investigation into the State of Capture report. She said the system involving boards in tendering was inherited from the previous regime.

Asked about the controversial nuclear programme, she said nuclear was not really her portfolio — she only had a role insofar as the procurement process had been given to Eskom.

However, she said she "really welcomed" the recent judgment by the High Court in Cape Town, which reversed the government’s nuclear build procurement processes, including its decision to give Eskom the lead role in procuring the new nuclear stations.