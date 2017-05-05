Hilary Joffe Editor-at-large
National

State lax on graft, says Manuel

Former finance minister calls for state capture inquiry

05 May 2017 - 05:11 Hilary Joffe
Trevor Manuel. Picture: REUTERS

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel has delivered a counter to those equating corruption in the private and public sectors, saying company boards in the former tend to take allegations of corruption more seriously than in state-owned entities and government departments.

Speaking on Thursday at the World Economic Forum on Africa, Manuel said he had never encountered a private sector company whose board had a tender committee, as the boards of SA’s state-owned enterprises did, with many of the disclosures of corruption in state-owned enterprises involving tendering and procurement.

"For the board to get involved in awarding tenders is not good governance," he said.

His comments came in response to those of Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown and Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini, who suggested there was just as much corruption in SA’s private sector as in the public sector.

Manuel was forthright in his comments on Eskom specifically. He urged that a strong independent judicial commission of inquiry be set up to take forward the public protector’s State of Capture report.

Manuel also challenged Eskom chairman Ben Ngubane, who was in the audience, on why the Eskom board had not suspended acting CEO Matshela Koko, who was one of those implicated in the State of Capture report as well as in subsequent reports on Eskom’s dealings with Gupta-linked coal producer Tegeta.

Ngubane replied that Eskom had procedures and the board was conducting an inquiry and would present a report to the minister in the next few days.

Brown said there were mechanisms in place to report corruption and she had launched two investigations, conducted by expensive private sector firms, into corruption at "one of the big utilities". The investigations are looking into allegations against Koko as well as the R30m payout to former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe.

Brown had previously said there should be an investigation into the State of Capture report. She said the system involving boards in tendering was inherited from the previous regime.

Asked about the controversial nuclear programme, she said nuclear was not really her portfolio — she only had a role insofar as the procurement process had been given to Eskom.

However, she said she "really welcomed" the recent judgment by the High Court in Cape Town, which reversed the government’s nuclear build procurement processes, including its decision to give Eskom the lead role in procuring the new nuclear stations.

