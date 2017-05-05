Former President Thabo Mbeki says SA has a national sickness in its politics, economy, and social and national cohesion.

This illness - which has led to a general and destructive crisis in the country, according to the former statesman - can be healed only when “the people” speak out freely to help determine their destiny.

Mbeki said on Friday that the Constitution should occupy a special place in the planned national dialogue to discuss the country’s future.

"It was the express view of the people as a whole that ours be a constitutional democracy‚" Mbeki said. "It means that anybody or institution which acts in violation of any provisions of the Constitution is repudiating the will of the people."

He was speaking at an event convened by the National Foundations Dialogue Initiative (NFDI) to discuss the future of the country.

The initiative consists of eight foundations, being those of Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe‚ FW de Klerk‚ Thabo Mbeki‚ Helen Suzman‚ Desmond and Leah Tutu‚ Umlambo‚ Chief Albert Luthuli and Jakes Gerwel.

Two other former South African presidents‚ FW de Klerk and Kgalema Motlanthe‚ and former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, were keynote speakers at the inaugural event in Johannesburg.

The main objective is to facilitate engagement between South Africans about issues that are key to nation building.

Friday's session was entitled: "Why does SA need a national dialogue? A call to the nation."

De Klerk told the event that the timing of the dialogue could not be more appropriate because SA is in the grip of its most serious challenges since the establishment of our constitutional democracy 23 years ago.

"Our economy is in a more parlous position than it was 23 years ago. There is no doubt we need a new national dialogue to discuss these pressing challenges," he said. "The future of all South Africans and all children for decades to come is threatened by current challenges."

De Klerk said the country needed to transform a situation where 40% of the country’s population languished in poverty. SA has to discuss the serious economic challenges facing the country‚ including a strategy to turn around education and address inequalities. "We must oppose racism and unfair discrimination in every quarter," De Klerk said.

Motlanthe said if citizens allowed this "unwholesome" character of politics to continue while they wallowed in silence‚ they would have learnt nothing from history.

Mlambo-Ngcuka‚ who presented her speech via video link‚ said the country was now in a position where it needed leadership to help restore values it had been losing. "We need to return to the SA envisaged in the Constitution. We need leaders who serve and are not served."

She said leaders must not expect to be rewarded for doing their jobs‚ "just like we cannot reward a fish for swimming".

The initiative was officially launched in April last year to find lasting solutions to the country’s problems.

Activist and former politician Mamphela Ramphele, one of the conveners of the event, said the initiative would give South Africans an alternative to protests as a way to express their anger.

“We sought to find essentially that which united us rather than that which divided us,” she said.

The initiative wanted to identify a model for addressing the country’s challenges, which include political instability, poverty and a weak economy, she said. The country had arrived at a point where the collective voice of the people needed to be heard.

IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi also stressed the significance of the conversations, and expressed gratitude to its founders.

“It is very difficult to imagine a more authoritative introduction to the state of our country as we engage in this inaugural dialogue, I am proud to support the initiative,” he said.

Buthelezi was the only opposition party leader who addressed the forum on Friday.

He championed the initiative’s theme, “reclaim the SA of our dreams”, saying South Africans were the masters of their own destiny.

“SA has reached a crossroads, economically, politically and socially. We cannot move blindly into the future, observing the current trajectory as fixed.”

