The founding members of the National Foundations Dialogue Initiative (NFDI) were at pains on Friday to explain that the discussions were not part of efforts to fight off President Jacob Zuma.

They were responding to a headline on ANN7‚ the Gupta-owned TV news channel‚ that questioned whether the event was a meeting of an anti-Zuma front.

The initiative‚ formed by a number of foundations of eminent South Africans‚ aims to create a platform for citizens to talk about challenges facing the country. Addressing a media briefing on the initiative’s inaugural event in Johannesburg on Friday‚ NFDI chairwoman Nomhle Canca said the initiative was not against anyone or anything.

"We are pro-delivery and we are pro-the Constitution. I think the space of anti-Zuma and anti-government is a very crowded one. We want to belong to the space of pro-democracy and the Constitution‚" Canca said, adding that provincial and then local dialogues would be held so citizens could raise discussion points.

The founders of the initiative are the foundations of Chief Albert Luthuli‚ Desmond and Leah Tutu‚ Robert Sobukwe‚ Helen Suzman‚ Umlambo‚ FW de Klerk‚ Jakes Gerwel and Thabo Mbeki.