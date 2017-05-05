NFDI is pro-democracy and pro-Constitution — but against corruption
The founding members of the National Foundations Dialogue Initiative (NFDI) were at pains on Friday to explain that the discussions were not part of efforts to fight off President Jacob Zuma.
They were responding to a headline on ANN7‚ the Gupta-owned TV news channel‚ that questioned whether the event was a meeting of an anti-Zuma front.
The initiative‚ formed by a number of foundations of eminent South Africans‚ aims to create a platform for citizens to talk about challenges facing the country. Addressing a media briefing on the initiative’s inaugural event in Johannesburg on Friday‚ NFDI chairwoman Nomhle Canca said the initiative was not against anyone or anything.
"We are pro-delivery and we are pro-the Constitution. I think the space of anti-Zuma and anti-government is a very crowded one. We want to belong to the space of pro-democracy and the Constitution‚" Canca said, adding that provincial and then local dialogues would be held so citizens could raise discussion points.
The founders of the initiative are the foundations of Chief Albert Luthuli‚ Desmond and Leah Tutu‚ Robert Sobukwe‚ Helen Suzman‚ Umlambo‚ FW de Klerk‚ Jakes Gerwel and Thabo Mbeki.
Three former presidents — FW de Klerk‚ Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe — and former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka were keynote speakers at the inaugural event.
Helen Suzman Foundation director Francis Antonie said: "If we are anti-anything‚ it is about being against corruption and against non-delivery. We have extraordinary challenges facing our country which precede this government of the day. Perhaps the greatest challenge we are faced with is our youth."
Sandile Luthuli, of the Chief Albert Luthuli Foundation‚ said the creation of a platform for citizens was necessary to ensure they are heard: "One of the key outcomes of the initiative is for us having gone out and engaged citizens‚ we should then partner with government to inform it of the voice of the people. This initiative should be welcomed as a potential partner to government."
Dave Steward‚ of the FW de Klerk Foundation‚ said it was in favour of establishing a platform where South Africans could talk about problems facing the country: "It is in favour of finding solutions."
Mbulelo Bikwani‚ CEO of the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation‚ said this initiative should have been started in 1994‚ to watch over government all the time.
TMG Digital
