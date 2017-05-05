"Mathews Phosa‚ Cyril Ramaphosa‚ and whoever in concert‚ they are not ANC in their own right. There’s a whole lot of disciplined members of the ANC who have not sought to express any view in the manner in which some of the views have been expressed in public and demonise the [ANC]‚" Mbalula said.

"[Ramaphosa] is a leader of the ANC. Where I’m correcting you‚ is that views expressed by individuals who are members of the ANC don’t necessarily represent the position of the ANC. If Mathews Phosa has got a view about Zuma to go‚ he knows that view is not shared commonly. It’s not a view that the majority of members of the ANC agree with."

Mbalula also dismissed suggestions that the ruling party is in crisis.

"Could the end be nigh‚ not just for the Zuma presidency‚ but for the ANC’s grip on power?" presenter Stephen Sackur asked Mbalula on the BBC’s Hard Talk programme. Mbalula responded: "I wouldn’t say it is a crisis. I will say we are undergoing some challenges in relation to what is happening now … Over a period of time‚ the ANC has been tested. It has emerged victorious at each turning point in terms of its history."

He also dismissed the groundswell of opposition to Zuma‚ seen in recent protests organised by civil society organisations and political parties: "The view that you are expressing is one-sided. It’s a coalition of forces. For whatever reason‚ they have coalesced around the president‚ that he must go. It is not the view of the majority."

TMG Digital