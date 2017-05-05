Buthelezi’s remarks follow a ruling on the DA’s application to force Zuma to disclose his reasons for reshuffling his Cabinet on March 30.

Buthelezi said the President’s decision to recall‚ appoint and remove 20 ministers and deputy ministers could be the catalyst for change that was needed to see ANC MPs speak for South Africans.

In the wake of concerted efforts to oust Zuma in a multiparty briefing last month‚ Buthelezi said at the time: "We must allow this to run its course. Whether or not another vote of no confidence is likely to succeed‚ it must be attempted‚ for we must exhaust every avenue to protect our country."

Also present at Friday’s event was former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas‚ who said such dialogues were necessary in the current political climate.

"Our country is in a crisis whether we like it or not. The liberation movement is in a crisis so it’s important for South Africans to start talking about the future, but to also to try to have a common understanding of the problems we are facing as a country. At the moment‚ I think current sovereignties with political parties are not with the people [yet] — at the centre of any democracy are the people‚" Jonas said.

He said he hoped that the dialogue would bring about solutions that would address current problems facing the country‚ including low economic growth and state capture.

TMG Digital