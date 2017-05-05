National

Do not let racism make it to the bench, Law Society of SA urges JSC

05 May 2017 - 14:56 Staff Writer
The Law Society of SA has called on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to scrutinise prospective judges to ensure that racism does not make its way onto the bench.

The society released a statement on Friday‚ noting the resignation of high court judge Mabel Jansen over racist comments made on her Facebook page.

Jansen was in the process of being disciplined as a result of her comments‚ which were made public in May 2016.

"There is no place for any undercurrent of racism in judges appointed to the Bench," the society said. "In this regard the recent revelations at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews about alleged institutional racism in some of our courts‚ are also noted. Should these allegations be based on any semblance of fact‚ it is also condemned unconditionally."

During hearings for judicial positions in April‚ the commission heard of the racial and gender discrimination that judge Leona Theron had faced on the bench. Theron‚ who currently serves on the Supreme Court of Appeal‚ was being interviewed for a position at the Constitutional Court.

Theron said she had been made to "feel small" by white colleagues.

The society said the commission should "continue interrogating any potential judicial appointees on any history of racist tendencies".

"In order for us to move forward as a society we need to start respecting each individual as an equal‚ as enshrined in our Constitution‚" the Law Society said.

